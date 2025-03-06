News

Alarm over illegal tree cutting in Sardinia Bay reserve

By Andisa Bonani - 06 March 2025

Illegal tree cutting in the Sardinia Bay Nature Conservancy has alarmed residents, who have witnessed people using chainsaws to fell trees, leaving behind oil spills and debris in the protected area.

The wood is sold on the side of roads, residents say...

