News

Closing arguments loom in Leach murder trial

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 06 March 2025

Murder accused Reinhardt Leach will return to court next week as the case against him steadily draws to a close.

Leach made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday when a decision was made that closing arguments from the state and defence would go ahead on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living
AI and Identity: How Smile ID is Combating Fraud and Unlocking Economic Growth ...

Most Read