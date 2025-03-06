Extortion accused warned to get legal representation in order
Another delay after defence counsel withdraws, citing a conflict of interest
With her extortion and corruption trial set to start, a Pretoria-based accountant found herself without legal representation at the specialised commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Claiming a conflict of interest with their client, her defence counsel unexpectedly withdrew from the matter, and Mulalo Tshitambo now has two weeks to appoint a new attorney before her matter can proceed...
