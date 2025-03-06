Kawa rape case delayed due to accused’s illness
After two days of reliving her harrowing ordeal, testifying before court about her 2010 rape on a Gqeberha beach, Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa’s case had to be postponed after it emerged that the accused was unwell.
Kawa is now expected to return to the witness box next week...
