News

Kawa rape case delayed due to accused’s illness

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 06 March 2025

After two days of reliving her harrowing ordeal, testifying before court about her 2010 rape on a Gqeberha beach, Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa’s case had to be postponed after it emerged that the accused was unwell.

Kawa is now expected to return to the witness box next week...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living
AI and Identity: How Smile ID is Combating Fraud and Unlocking Economic Growth ...

Most Read