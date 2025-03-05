Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie

A four-month-old baby was killed after being thrown from a moving vehicle on the R101 road in Pretoria.



The baby's mother, who has since been arrested and charged with murder, told authorities she believed she was being kidnapped.

According to police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk, officers from Pretoria North responded to a report of a possible murder around 12.30pm on Monday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a white bakkie with four individuals standing beside the vehicle,” said van Dyk.



“The driver told the officers that the three other individuals were passengers he had been helping with transportation. Among them was a woman with a four-month-old baby, whom he had agreed to transport to a clinic,” said Van Dyk.

The driver explained that he had made a prior arrangement to pick up another passenger before taking the woman and her child to the clinic, which she had initially agreed to.

“However, as they passed the turn-off to the clinic, the woman asked where they were going. The driver reassured her that they were en route to pick up another individual before heading to the clinic, as previously arranged,” Van Dyk said.

In a shocking turn of events, the woman threw her baby out of the moving vehicle's window, causing the infant to land on the tar road. The woman then attempted to jump out of the vehicle herself, but another female passenger managed to grab her and prevent her from falling.

“The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, and emergency medical services were contacted. Tragically, the baby was declared dead at the scene,” said Van Dyk.

The mother told authorities that she believed she was being kidnapped and had attempted to escape.



She was arrested at the scene and appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where she was formally charged with murder.

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya expressed shock at the incident.



“News that a Zimbabwean lady threw an infant out of a moving car on the R101 is disturbing. She has been arrested but that level of cruelty is truly terrible,” said the mayor.

TimesLIVE