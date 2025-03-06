Outa accuses RTMC of keeping a billion-rand secret
Civil action organisation in court battle to know how licence fees are set
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has again criticised the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for hiding information from the public.
In 2021 RTMC and Outa were at loggerheads over what the latter called confusing new regulations concerning fees for driving licences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.