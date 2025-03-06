News

Outa accuses RTMC of keeping a billion-rand secret

Civil action organisation in court battle to know how licence fees are set

06 March 2025
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has again criticised the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for hiding information from the public.

In 2021 RTMC and Outa were at loggerheads over what the latter called confusing new regulations concerning fees for driving licences...

