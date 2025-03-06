Pretrial conference set for Gary van Niekerk’s criminal case
The criminal case against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk has been postponed for a pretrial conference.
While the exact dates for the trial will be confirmed during pretrial proceedings later in March, testimony is expected to get under way in early September...
