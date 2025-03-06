Something good’s brewing in Jeffreys Bay
From brewing their own beer on-site to opening a fully-fledged restaurant, a Jeffreys Bay couple did not anticipate just how popular their craft brewery would become.
Easily now one of the hottest spots in the town five months after taking over the establishment, they are already considering opening a branch in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.