Students turned away from NMU’s shuttle service
Those not funded by NSFAS told to use public transport
After a decade of relying on Nelson Mandela University’s shuttle services, off-campus students who are not funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme are being turned away and told to use public transport instead.
The move has sparked an outcry among students and parents across the city, with many voicing frustration over the inconvenience and cost of paying to get to campus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.