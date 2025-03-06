Who’s been reaching out to the US?
Khoi-San activist seeks audience with Trump while DA delegation meets officials in Washington
As it emerged that a DA delegation including Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield had been holding meetings with officials in Washington to quell geopolitical tensions, a Gqeberha Khoi-San activist entered the fray by seeking an audience with US President Donald Trump.
The clamour from political parties and lobby groups to get their views across comes against the backdrop of Trump’s utterances over SA’s land expropriation act, signed into law earlier in 2025. ..
