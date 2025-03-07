Backyard dwellers finally get to register for housing

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has launched a programme to register backyard dwellers for RDP housing.
Lobishe, accompanied by Bay human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana, launched the Backyard Dwellers Registration Programme in KwaLanga on Wednesday.
Lobishe said backyard dwellers had complained of being neglected and had also accused the municipality of prioritising illegal land occupiers.
The programme will be run through ward councillors’ offices, where backyard dwellers will be registered on a list that will be audited to check whether the qualifying requirements are met.
The qualifying residents will then be included in the housing waiting list.
“I would like to thank backyard dwellers for their patience.
“The fact that you have stayed in your backyard rooms or houses for all these years while some have decided to invade land is not taken for granted.
“From now, we will be moving with speed to complete the registration process in three months’ time.
“We are also engaging the other spheres of government to consider us in their budgeting so that our housing delivery can include backyard dwellers.
“We accept that we should have done more for you and appeal that you work with us as we start this journey,” Lobishe said.
Mafana said the commencement of the programme was one of the directorate’s key deliverables.
“We have set ourselves priorities, taking care of the vulnerable, elderly, women and child-headed families, and addressing the imbalances of the past like backyard dwelling, asbestos-roofed homes and informal settlements,” Mafana said.
Nosipho Jicelo said backyard dwellers welcomed that the time had finally come for them to be taken care of.
“Some of us have been living as backyard dwellers for more than 20 years, patiently waiting to be considered.
“We hope this programme will yield positive results this time around,” Jicelo said.
“We plead for the metro to deliver on their promise as we have been living in these backyards for far too long.”
The Herald
Backyard dwellers finally get to register for housing
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has launched a programme to register backyard dwellers for RDP housing.
Lobishe, accompanied by Bay human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana, launched the Backyard Dwellers Registration Programme in KwaLanga on Wednesday.
Lobishe said backyard dwellers had complained of being neglected and had also accused the municipality of prioritising illegal land occupiers.
The programme will be run through ward councillors’ offices, where backyard dwellers will be registered on a list that will be audited to check whether the qualifying requirements are met.
The qualifying residents will then be included in the housing waiting list.
“I would like to thank backyard dwellers for their patience.
“The fact that you have stayed in your backyard rooms or houses for all these years while some have decided to invade land is not taken for granted.
“From now, we will be moving with speed to complete the registration process in three months’ time.
“We are also engaging the other spheres of government to consider us in their budgeting so that our housing delivery can include backyard dwellers.
“We accept that we should have done more for you and appeal that you work with us as we start this journey,” Lobishe said.
Mafana said the commencement of the programme was one of the directorate’s key deliverables.
“We have set ourselves priorities, taking care of the vulnerable, elderly, women and child-headed families, and addressing the imbalances of the past like backyard dwelling, asbestos-roofed homes and informal settlements,” Mafana said.
Nosipho Jicelo said backyard dwellers welcomed that the time had finally come for them to be taken care of.
“Some of us have been living as backyard dwellers for more than 20 years, patiently waiting to be considered.
“We hope this programme will yield positive results this time around,” Jicelo said.
“We plead for the metro to deliver on their promise as we have been living in these backyards for far too long.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News