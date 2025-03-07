Bitter pill for HIV patients
Nelson Mandela Bay organisations providing support shut their doors after USAID funding halted
Scared, vulnerable and scrambling for options.
This is the situation in which many people living with HIV in Gqeberha have found themselves after being turned away from the nonprofit organisations that previously provided them with antiretroviral treatment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.