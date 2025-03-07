Eastern Cape crime intelligence to come under spotlight
Parliamentary police committee to visit province to assess effectiveness after letter from DA’s Cassim
Parliament’s police committee has committed to interrogate the Eastern Cape’s crime intelligence resources and capacity.
This is after DA MPL Yusuf Cassim wrote to the committee’s portfolio chair, Ian Cameron, highlighting the rise in kidnappings in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.