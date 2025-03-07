Family shocked by murder of community leader Pamela Mabini
NPO founder was former The Herald Citizen of the Year winner
The family of murdered Nelson Mandela Bay activist Pamela Mabini have described her death as extremely painful.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mabini, 46, was shot dead inside her white Chevrolet SS Lumina bakkie on Tshauka Street at about 10.30am on Friday...
