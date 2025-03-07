News

Maritime authority launches major safety initiative

Samsa audit, in collaboration with transport department, comes after two serious fishing vessel accidents

By Guy Rogers - 07 March 2025

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) launched a major safety compliance audit in Gqeberha this week in the wake of two recent fishing boat accidents off the Western Cape coast.

Details of the initiative, which is in collaboration with the department of transport and intended to augment existing inspection protocols, were presented in the Port of Port Elizabeth...

