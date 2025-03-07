Maritime authority launches major safety initiative
Samsa audit, in collaboration with transport department, comes after two serious fishing vessel accidents
The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) launched a major safety compliance audit in Gqeberha this week in the wake of two recent fishing boat accidents off the Western Cape coast.
Details of the initiative, which is in collaboration with the department of transport and intended to augment existing inspection protocols, were presented in the Port of Port Elizabeth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.