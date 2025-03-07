Nelson Mandela Bay woman pays it forward after being saved by blood transfusion
Thankful to the many strangers who helped save her life by donating blood, a Motherwell woman is using her story to motivate others to become blood donors.
Khanyisa Mantungo’s battle with Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a chronic skin condition that causes painful lumps, abscesses and tunnels in the skin, has been nothing short of gruelling...
