Prizes aplenty in The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Preparations are ramping up for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, with an impressive haul of prizes all the more reason for schools to enter.
Beyond supporting academic excellence, the popular annual competition promotes literacy and encourages critical thinking among pupils in an exhilarating and fun way.
Entries are already streaming in and a prize package totalling more than R260,000 is on offer for 2025.
This includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools — R20,000 for first place, R10,000 for second and R5,000 for third.
Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books and Woolworths.
Axxess chief revenue officer Dale Moulton said The Herald Schools Quiz held significance for Axxess as it gave high school pupils from across the Bay and Kouga regions a platform to show their dedication, research capacity and commitment to excellence — attributes aligned with Axxess’s own values.
“Every school should take part, as the quiz offers pupils the chance to build new connections, deepen their networking, meet like-minded individuals and, most important, develop essential teamwork skills,” Moulton said.
The four team members from the winning school will each receive 80GB of LTE data for six months, with a MiFi device, to a total value of R14,000.
“Axxess is also giving all participating schools in areas covered by our fibre partners the opportunity to get a free fibre connection through our schools sponsorship programme,” Moulton said.
The following prizes are also up for grabs:
- Astron Energy is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools;
- Walmer Park Shopping Centre will be the official venue host for the three quiz weekends and is also providing gift vouchers with a total value of R14,000 to be shared among team members from the top three schools;
- Bargain Books is donating books to be shared among the top three schools;
- Woolworths Beauty is giving each member of the top three winning teams a hamper and vouchers valued at R3,000 each, to a total value of R36,000; and
- The Herald is giving every quiz participant a Herald hamper pack, while pupils from the top five schools will receive additional Herald hamper packs (total value R81,000).
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on February 10 and close on March 25, with The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 14 until May 30, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics; and entertainment/leisure, with most of the questions drawn from The Herald over that period.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Tuesday March 25.
Rounds one and two will take place on May 17, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on May 24, and semifinals and finals on May 31.
All rounds will be held at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
