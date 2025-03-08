Ex-Kouga municipal official found guilty of taking kickbacks

It took 11 years, but former administrative officer Thursheus Snyders, 48, has finally been held accountable for his involvement in a corrupt scheme within the Kouga local municipality.
He was convicted for his crimes, which occurred between 2012 and 2014, in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court this week.
Snyders, a former senior administrative officer for auxiliary services, was found guilty of unlawfully accepting bribes and favours in exchange for securing business for WOOA Telecomms CC.
Snyders accepted multiple payments totalling R48,400 from WOOA Telecomms, according to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
In return, he manipulated procurement procedures and ensured the company received unfair advantages, including preferential treatment in tender processes and early payment of invoices for contracts to maintain telecommunication.
Police investigations revealed that Snyders had allegedly acted in collusion with Derval Coral Rust and Werner Rust from WOOA Telecomms CC to influence the award of municipal tenders, some of which were later cancelled due to fraudulent activities.
The court heard that Snyders had no previous convictions.
His case was postponed to April 14 for sentencing proceedings.
The court also ordered the preparation of a probation officer’s report, a correctional supervision report, and a pre-sentence report ahead of the next hearing.
His co-accused, Derval and Werner Rust, will meanwhile stand trial on April 7.
“The NPA remains committed to holding individuals in positions of trust accountable for their corrupt actions,” said Tyali.
“This conviction sends a clear message that those who abuse their office for personal gain will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Herald
Image: THULANI MBELE
The Herald
