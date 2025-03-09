Aspiring chartered accountant scoops top honours
Nelson Mandela University accounting studies alumnus Melissa Bezuidenhout is one of the top five candidates of the assessment of professional competence (APC) qualifying examination for aspiring chartered accountants.
The names of the top five performers appeared on the prestigious honours roll of the APC examination which describes the candidates as having exhibited remarkable performance and demonstrated exceptional insights in completing the case study tasks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.