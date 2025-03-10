Call to rename Kobus Road after slain cop Callan Andrews
In an attempt to honour the life of the fallen policeman, the DA has written to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro to consider renaming Kobus Road in the northern areas to Callan Andrews Drive.
Andrews, 30, had been on the job for three months when he was shot in the head on December 31 and robbed of his service pistol next to the police vehicle he was pushing after it had broken down...
