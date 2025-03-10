News

Councillors honour slain activist Pamela Mabini

By Andisa Bonani - 10 March 2025

To celebrate Human Rights month, Nelson Mandela Bay councillors honoured activist Pamela Mabini, who was murdered in Kwazakhele on Friday.

Mabini, 46, was shot dead inside her white Chevrolet SS Lumina bakkie in Tshauka Street at about 10.30am...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read