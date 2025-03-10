Dark day as shooting claims Nelson Mandela Bay’s shining light
Revered community activist Pamela Mabini gunned down in ‘direct attack on fight for justice’
Pamela Mabini was an ever-present figure and a campaigner for justice in the aftermath of crime and tragedy in Nelson Mandela Bay, often offering support to families and speaking out loudly against the high levels of violence in the city.
On Friday, Mabini became the victim, killed in cold blood while she sat in her white Chevrolet SS Lumina bakkie in her driveway in Tshauka Street, Kwazakhele...
