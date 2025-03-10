Disaster looms as raw sewage flows into sea off Marine Drive
A pollution catastrophe appears to be unfolding at the Driftsands sewage treatment plant as millions of litres a day of raw and partially treated sewage flow into the sea off Marine Drive.
A Herald reporter visited the plant after hearing about problems and was struck by the stench that hung over the whole property...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.