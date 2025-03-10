Festival enthusiasts can expect to dance the night away with an exciting artist lineup announced for Bands Innie Bos at the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
SA singers Lianie May, Appel, Robbie Wessels, Jack Parow and Van Pletzen will be featured on Friday April 18, so get ready to have the likes of Leeuloop and Cooler As Ekke stuck in your head.
On the Saturday, popular Afrikaans singer and entertainer Jack Parow will perform along with Monark, Rubber Duc, December Streets, Rockerfellas and Majozi — ensuring there is something for everyone.
This promises to be a big night full of rocking tunes and good vibes.
Both December Streets and Majozi are returning for their second edition of the festival.
Tickets for all shows are available on Howler.
VIP tickets cost R1,500, and include event admittance, an event T-shirt, VIP tent access, a shuttle, meal and drink vouchers, and access to the Guido’s After Party.
The three surfing tournaments and Bands Innie Bos (Bands in the Bush) 2025 are the anchor events of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
Bands Innie Bos will take place at Rosehill Road, Port Alfred.
The event is organised by Sunshine Coast Tourism.
The Herald
Festival-goers gear up for night of boogie
Image: SUPPLIED
Festival enthusiasts can expect to dance the night away with an exciting artist lineup announced for Bands Innie Bos at the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
SA singers Lianie May, Appel, Robbie Wessels, Jack Parow and Van Pletzen will be featured on Friday April 18, so get ready to have the likes of Leeuloop and Cooler As Ekke stuck in your head.
On the Saturday, popular Afrikaans singer and entertainer Jack Parow will perform along with Monark, Rubber Duc, December Streets, Rockerfellas and Majozi — ensuring there is something for everyone.
This promises to be a big night full of rocking tunes and good vibes.
Both December Streets and Majozi are returning for their second edition of the festival.
Tickets for all shows are available on Howler.
VIP tickets cost R1,500, and include event admittance, an event T-shirt, VIP tent access, a shuttle, meal and drink vouchers, and access to the Guido’s After Party.
The three surfing tournaments and Bands Innie Bos (Bands in the Bush) 2025 are the anchor events of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
Bands Innie Bos will take place at Rosehill Road, Port Alfred.
The event is organised by Sunshine Coast Tourism.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News