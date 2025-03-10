Filmmaker’s works a celebration of storytelling

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are invited to a special retrospective celebrating the 20-year body of work by Gqeberha-born filmmaker and disability rights activist Shelley Barry.
The screening, hosted by the faculty of humanities’ department of media and communication, will take place from 1-3pm on Thursday at Nelson Mandela University’s council chambers.
It offers an in-depth look at Barry’s impactful career and contributions to film.
The retrospective, launched in August 2018 at the Mzansi Women’s Film Festival in Johannesburg, has since travelled globally to universities in Sweden and the US.
Now the collection will return full circle to the Bay, with additional showings across the city, including at the Korsten Library, Afda and other venues.
Thanks to the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality small arts grant, the screenings will be offered at no cost.
Barry is the founder and director of Two Spinning Wheels, a production company dedicated to exploring new cinematic languages and giving marginalised voices access to filmmaking.
Her career took a transformative turn when she was caught in the crossfire of Cape Town’s taxi violence, leaving her with a permanent disability and in a wheelchair — a turning point that inspired her to pursue her lifelong dream of filmmaking.
Introduced to film at the age of eight through the Reno Cinema, close to her home in Korsten, Barry’s works span multiple genres, often featuring an experimental style.
Her films frequently explore cinematography from the viewpoint of a wheelchair user.
“Filming from a seated position provides a different viewpoint of the world and therefore a unique perspective.
“This also allows for storytelling from the perspective of someone seated, and this is sadly rather rare,” she said.
Her distinctive filmmaking approach has led to screenings at prestigious international festivals and acquisitions by TV networks such as MTV, SABC and e.tv.
Barry’s accolades include the ZAMI Audre Lorde scholarship, a distinguished graduate student award, and multiple best film honours from festivals in the US, in New York and Philadelphia, as well as Canada and Moscow in Russia.
In 2018, she was also honoured with an SA Film and Television Award (Safta) for outstanding disability contributor to the industry.
In 2023, she was awarded another Safta in the category of best documentary short for her film, A Camera On My Lap, which also won the Zonta Prize for best female filmmaker in the international competition.
Her notable works include Inclinations, which MTV acquired, and Diaries of a Dissident Poet in 2019, which was commissioned by e.tv.
Recently, Princeton University in New Jersey in the US purchased the retrospective film for its course on documentary production and campus-wide library access.
Barry remains focused on the journey ahead.
“Every film, no matter the length, is a milestone for me.
“Once you reach one, another always awaits.”
Beyond filmmaking, she has built a distinguished career in disability rights.
She worked in the office of the presidency on the status of disabled people, and as the national parliamentary policy co-ordinator for disabled people in SA.
During this time, she also co-ordinated late statesman Nelson Mandela’s guard of honour for his 1997 state of the nation address.
Barry has remained deeply connected to education.
Awarded a full scholarship from the Ford Foundation, she pursued a master of fine arts in film at Temple University in Philadelphia, graduating in 2006.
In 2022, she completed her PhD in film at the University of the Witwatersrand and now serves as a senior film lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.
“I am as passionate about teaching as I am about filmmaking.
“I find these two areas create a necessary balance.
“Every teacher is also a learner, and I am constantly enriched by engaging with students.
“Through my work in academia, I am able to encourage a new generation of filmmakers and academics,” she said.
A strong advocate for independent production companies, Barry emphasises storytelling that transcends profit-driven motives or box office trends.
Instead, she aims to amplify stories that have often been marginalised or untold.
“After 20 years of making films, it’s time to share this body of work.
“Cinema is a collective, shared experience — there’s no point in the films staying on a shelf or in a hard drive,” she said.
Barry’s retrospective promises to be an inspiring celebration of two decades of storytelling and advocacy, giving audiences a chance to engage with her journey.
The Herald
Filmmaker’s works a celebration of storytelling
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay residents are invited to a special retrospective celebrating the 20-year body of work by Gqeberha-born filmmaker and disability rights activist Shelley Barry.
The screening, hosted by the faculty of humanities’ department of media and communication, will take place from 1-3pm on Thursday at Nelson Mandela University’s council chambers.
It offers an in-depth look at Barry’s impactful career and contributions to film.
The retrospective, launched in August 2018 at the Mzansi Women’s Film Festival in Johannesburg, has since travelled globally to universities in Sweden and the US.
Now the collection will return full circle to the Bay, with additional showings across the city, including at the Korsten Library, Afda and other venues.
Thanks to the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality small arts grant, the screenings will be offered at no cost.
Barry is the founder and director of Two Spinning Wheels, a production company dedicated to exploring new cinematic languages and giving marginalised voices access to filmmaking.
Her career took a transformative turn when she was caught in the crossfire of Cape Town’s taxi violence, leaving her with a permanent disability and in a wheelchair — a turning point that inspired her to pursue her lifelong dream of filmmaking.
Introduced to film at the age of eight through the Reno Cinema, close to her home in Korsten, Barry’s works span multiple genres, often featuring an experimental style.
Her films frequently explore cinematography from the viewpoint of a wheelchair user.
“Filming from a seated position provides a different viewpoint of the world and therefore a unique perspective.
“This also allows for storytelling from the perspective of someone seated, and this is sadly rather rare,” she said.
Her distinctive filmmaking approach has led to screenings at prestigious international festivals and acquisitions by TV networks such as MTV, SABC and e.tv.
Barry’s accolades include the ZAMI Audre Lorde scholarship, a distinguished graduate student award, and multiple best film honours from festivals in the US, in New York and Philadelphia, as well as Canada and Moscow in Russia.
In 2018, she was also honoured with an SA Film and Television Award (Safta) for outstanding disability contributor to the industry.
In 2023, she was awarded another Safta in the category of best documentary short for her film, A Camera On My Lap, which also won the Zonta Prize for best female filmmaker in the international competition.
Her notable works include Inclinations, which MTV acquired, and Diaries of a Dissident Poet in 2019, which was commissioned by e.tv.
Recently, Princeton University in New Jersey in the US purchased the retrospective film for its course on documentary production and campus-wide library access.
Barry remains focused on the journey ahead.
“Every film, no matter the length, is a milestone for me.
“Once you reach one, another always awaits.”
Beyond filmmaking, she has built a distinguished career in disability rights.
She worked in the office of the presidency on the status of disabled people, and as the national parliamentary policy co-ordinator for disabled people in SA.
During this time, she also co-ordinated late statesman Nelson Mandela’s guard of honour for his 1997 state of the nation address.
Barry has remained deeply connected to education.
Awarded a full scholarship from the Ford Foundation, she pursued a master of fine arts in film at Temple University in Philadelphia, graduating in 2006.
In 2022, she completed her PhD in film at the University of the Witwatersrand and now serves as a senior film lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.
“I am as passionate about teaching as I am about filmmaking.
“I find these two areas create a necessary balance.
“Every teacher is also a learner, and I am constantly enriched by engaging with students.
“Through my work in academia, I am able to encourage a new generation of filmmakers and academics,” she said.
A strong advocate for independent production companies, Barry emphasises storytelling that transcends profit-driven motives or box office trends.
Instead, she aims to amplify stories that have often been marginalised or untold.
“After 20 years of making films, it’s time to share this body of work.
“Cinema is a collective, shared experience — there’s no point in the films staying on a shelf or in a hard drive,” she said.
Barry’s retrospective promises to be an inspiring celebration of two decades of storytelling and advocacy, giving audiences a chance to engage with her journey.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News