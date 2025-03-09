IN PICS | Umkhosi Wamaganu (First harvest of amarula fruit)

Deputy chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San has called on traditional leaders and members of the royal family to give King Misuzulu kaZwelithini space to rule the Zulu nation without suffocating him.
He was speaking during the annual amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
“Your Majesty, as I take my seat, I wish to say something as the deputy chairperson of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. As traditional leaders, we are united behind the throne. I am speaking mostly to the amakhosi, and I am directing this also to the members of the royal family. We wish to see you getting closer to the king. We want to see the members of the royal family closer to the king. At all times, the king needs us as the traditional leaders,” said Sithole
However, Sithole took a swipe at those who break protocol and force their way closer to the king, even though they know they are not supposed to be in that position.
“Even though it is so ... I would like to say this as my plea: We have one king and only one king. To the members of the royal family and traditional leaders, we wish to see the king walking freely without being obstructed at all times. It troubles us to see the king struggling to even breathe because we all squash him.”
Umkhosi Wamaganu (First harvest of amarula fruit)
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU




The three-day annual event‚ also known as Umkhosi Wamaganu‚ started on Friday and will end on Sunday. It is organised by the KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture in conjunction with the Zulu royal family.
The ceremony celebrates the first harvest of amarula fruit which grows predominantly in the northern part of the province. These trees grow naturally in this region and its fruits signify the generosity of mother nature.
King Misizulu officiated the ritual of new beginnings with women from all over the Ngwavuma, uMkhanyakude district and Eswatini who brought the beverage from the first harvest of amarula to the king to take the first sip before declaring the drink open to everyone.
