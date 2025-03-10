New Brighton woman’s dog attack horror
Phumla Meleni, 51, still struggling to walk after savage mauling by two pit bulls
In the blink of an eye, a seemingly ordinary moment for a 51-year-old woman from New Brighton turned into a nightmarish struggle for survival.
One moment she was waiting for her friend on the street and the next she was caught in a relentless and savage attack, helpless as two large dogs tore into her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.