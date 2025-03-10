Plettenberg Bay pupils to take award-winning play to festivals
Two talented Plettenberg Bay teens are taking their acting aspirations on the road through the Western Cape after a stellar stage debut during a recent provincial drama competition.
Plettenberg Bay Senior Secondary School pupils Carin Fourie and Bronlyn van Rhyner will be performing their play, Pas, to audiences at the Zabalaza Festival at the Baxter Theatre later in March before heading to the Suidoosterfees and Karoo Toneelfees...
