Spinning legend makes Nelson Mandela Bay teen’s dream come true
Motorsport fan gets to rev up Eddie Rasta’s race car
A severe immune deficiency could not deter a Gqeberha teen and passionate petrolhead from living out his dream of climbing into the cabin of spinning legend Eddie Rasta’s Ford Cortina.
Bethelsdorp resident Julian van Heerden recently received the rare opportunity to rev up Rasta’s iconic spin car after the intervention of the Reach for a Dream Foundation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.