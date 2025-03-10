News

Spinning legend makes Nelson Mandela Bay teen’s dream come true

Motorsport fan gets to rev up Eddie Rasta’s race car

By Tremaine van Aardt - 10 March 2025

A severe immune deficiency could not deter a Gqeberha teen and passionate petrolhead from living out his dream of climbing into the cabin of spinning legend Eddie Rasta’s Ford Cortina.

Bethelsdorp resident Julian van Heerden recently received the rare opportunity to rev up Rasta’s iconic spin car after the intervention of the Reach for a Dream Foundation...

