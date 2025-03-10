If you want to take your home cooking and entertainment to the next level, while enjoying a fun time with friends or family, then The Herald International Hotel School Culinary Collective is for you.
The brand-new culinary experience will be hosted over four events throughout the year, based on various themes and run by expert chefs who are passionate about their craft.
International Hotel School managing executive Tatum Oppelt said the events offer the perfect opportunity for food lovers to get expert guidance from the International Hotel School’s qualified chefs, who will be sharing their skills and knowledge on food pairing, preparation and presentation.
“Participants will get to experience live demonstrations, chef interactions and a hands-on experience that will enhance their culinary skills and, of course, create a memorable and enjoyable dining experience.
“Students from the International Hotel School will also assist participants during the cooking demonstrations,” Oppelt said.
International Hotel School chefs Nadia Pillay, Donovan Miller, and Bernice Warner will be taking turns to present the themed Friday evening events (Date Night Dinners and Canapes & Cocktails) as well as introducing two Saturday morning events (Sugar Crafts) for moms and children of various ages.
“The Sugar Crafts events were inspired by making time in our busy lives to connect and share a cooking/ baking experience with our children.
“While the parents are bonding with their children, they will learn that baking from scratch is not always difficult or time-consuming.
“It can be the start of a passion for baking or cooking with the children, and spark their creativity in the kitchen,” Oppelt said.
The Herald International Hotel School Culinary Collective takes home cooking to next level
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
If you want to take your home cooking and entertainment to the next level, while enjoying a fun time with friends or family, then The Herald International Hotel School Culinary Collective is for you.
The brand-new culinary experience will be hosted over four events throughout the year, based on various themes and run by expert chefs who are passionate about their craft.
International Hotel School managing executive Tatum Oppelt said the events offer the perfect opportunity for food lovers to get expert guidance from the International Hotel School’s qualified chefs, who will be sharing their skills and knowledge on food pairing, preparation and presentation.
“Participants will get to experience live demonstrations, chef interactions and a hands-on experience that will enhance their culinary skills and, of course, create a memorable and enjoyable dining experience.
“Students from the International Hotel School will also assist participants during the cooking demonstrations,” Oppelt said.
International Hotel School chefs Nadia Pillay, Donovan Miller, and Bernice Warner will be taking turns to present the themed Friday evening events (Date Night Dinners and Canapes & Cocktails) as well as introducing two Saturday morning events (Sugar Crafts) for moms and children of various ages.
“The Sugar Crafts events were inspired by making time in our busy lives to connect and share a cooking/ baking experience with our children.
“While the parents are bonding with their children, they will learn that baking from scratch is not always difficult or time-consuming.
“It can be the start of a passion for baking or cooking with the children, and spark their creativity in the kitchen,” Oppelt said.
The evening events, a Mexican fiesta and Songkran-inspired feast from Thailand, will offer the opportunity for adult food lovers to turn traditional festival food into amazing fine dining date night or dinner party dishes.
“The dishes can be replicated at home and adds a fun and interactive dining experience.
“Participants should not miss out because they will be offered a blend of exquisite flavours, immersive experiences, and a sociable time.
“The Culinary Collective offers a great opportunity to gain insight into the art of food pairing and preparation and a perfect opportunity to elevate milestone celebrations such as birthdays or anniversaries, while meeting fellow foodies.”
The Herald International Hotel School Culinary Collective events will be hosted at The International Hotel School in Greenacres Office Park, Second Avenue, Newton Park, Gqeberha.
For just R450 per person, participants will receive a welcome drink, expert insights and instruction from top chefs, all ingredients organised in a convenient chef’s basket and a chance to savour new and exciting dishes while spending a fun time in the kitchen with friends or family.
Tickets for the first event, scheduled to take place on Saturday March 29 can be booked at www.bit.ly/heraldculinary1.
For more information contact The Herald on 041-504-7184.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News