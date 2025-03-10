WATCH LIVE | Trial of three accused in Joshlin Smith disappearance continues

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues on Monday.
On Friday an investigating officer told the court Smith's mother and her co-accused did not take part in the initial extensive search for the missing child in Saldanha Bay.
Sgt Meyer Milstein was continuing his evidence in the high court kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Racquel Chantel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.
The court heard the search intensified after police discovered a bed sheet and pillowcase with smudges and blood stains on a bed inside the shack the couple shared with Smith's three children at Middelpos informal settlement.
