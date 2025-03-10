News

WATCH LIVE | Trial of three accused in Joshlin Smith disappearance continues

By TimesLIVE - 10 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues on Monday.

On Friday an investigating officer told the court Smith's mother and her co-accused did not take part in the initial extensive search for the missing child in Saldanha Bay.

Sgt Meyer Milstein was continuing his evidence in the high court kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Racquel Chantel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

The court heard the search intensified after police discovered a bed sheet and pillowcase with smudges and blood stains on a bed inside the shack the couple shared with Smith's three children at Middelpos informal settlement.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read