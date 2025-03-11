At least 12 people have been confirmed dead after a bus accident on the R21, affecting traffic towards Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Ann Makgato confirmed the crash.
The bus reportedly overturned at the R21/R24 split, causing a huge traffic jam and lane closures heading to the airport.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the bus jackknifed and rolled several times.
“We have counted so far 12 fatalities — all adults. Nine are male and three are female. A number of other patients have been transported to various hospitals. The scene is ongoing and further information will follow later,” he said.
“The entire freeway is still closed.”
12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo airport
Image: X/ITrafficGP
This is a developing story
