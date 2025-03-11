News

Drastic budget cuts, but there’s money for cars

Mayor and chief whip to get new wheels while pro-poor projects slashed

Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 11 March 2025

While funding for crucial projects for some of the city’s poorest areas was sidelined on Monday after the Nelson Mandela Bay council approved a rejigged 2024/2025 budget, new vehicles for the mayor and council chief whip were in the pipeline.

This comes as the city’s debt surged between June and December by an additional R2.2bn, reaching R16.5bn, driven by the poor revenue collection rate, which led to projects being cut from the budget...

