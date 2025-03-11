‘I want justice for my beautiful daughter’
Anguished mom of slain Bay activist and whistle-blower Pamela Mabini heard gunshots and then her loud scream
Community activist and whistle-blower Pamela Mabini led an extraordinary and busy life, but the day of her murder began like any other.
She had been on her way to a locksmith after losing her keys to the yard gate of her Tshewu Street home on Friday when she was gunned down while in her bakkie in the driveway...
