Jailed accountant given go-ahead to appeal sentence
Jailed Gqeberha accountant Jonathan Blow has been given a shot at having his 22-year sentence for stealing R52m reduced after his petition to the Makhanda high court was upheld.
Blow, who admitted to stealing from two local major retail stores that employed him to manage their books, is appealing against his sentence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.