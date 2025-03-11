News

Jailed accountant given go-ahead to appeal sentence

By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 March 2025

Jailed Gqeberha accountant Jonathan Blow has been given a shot at having his 22-year sentence for stealing R52m reduced after his petition to the Makhanda high court was upheld.

Blow, who admitted to stealing from two local major retail stores that employed him to manage their books, is appealing against his sentence...

