KwaNobuhle roads falling apart after bridge collapse
With construction on the collapsed Matanzima Bridge yet to begin, KwaNobuhle residents are forced to use alternative roads, which are deteriorating rapidly — some now nearly inaccessible by vehicle.
Despite a detour gravel road being cleared since the June floods, motorists have largely remained dependent on Nomakhwezana Road to enter and exit the township...
