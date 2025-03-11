News

Moves afoot to lift Gary van Niekerk’s suspension

By Andisa Bonani - 11 March 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe wants the council to reverse its decision that stripped Gary van Niekerk of his privileges as deputy mayor after his suspension three months ago.

Some of the perks include having a driver and bodyguard...

