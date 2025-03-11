New doccie shows grit of farmers as their products go from farm to shelf

A new docuseries showcasing the passion and fortitude of SA’s sheep farmers is also a story of family, tradition and heritage.
Bringing authenticity to food traceability, it tells the stories of six sheep farmers from five provinces, following the journey of lamb from farms to the supermarket shelves of Pick n Pay.
The six-episode doccie, Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery (The heart and soul of sheep farming) airs on kykNET on March 16.
It sees presenter Minki van der Westhuizen travel the country to tell the stories of farmers on their journey to the Southern African Agri Initiative’s Lamb Champs competition, where the top sheep farmer won R160,000 in prizes.
Lamb Champs was started to tell the story of family farmers, who, for the first time, have their products stocked at a national retailer.
It covers the stories of Anton Nel, of KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East); Enoch Ralehoko from Beaufort West; Gawie van Heerden from Victoria West; Hendrik Kotze, Boela Wolmarans and Coenie Meyer from Groblersdal in Limpopo; Jason Davel from Reitz in the Free State; and sole female farmer, Trudine Leonard from Kroonstad.
Some of the farmers have been on their family farms for decades, while some have recently hired land and started farming — but their work is all underscored with the same passion and dedication.
Their meat, labelled with a Lamb Champs logo, can be found on the shelves of 63 stores across most of SA.
“For Pick n Pay, the TV show is an extension of our ongoing efforts to support local family farmers across the food chain, from meat to fruit and vegetables, helping them develop supply chain efficiency.
“Through this, we aim to contribute meaningfully to food security in the country,” Pick n Pay marketing director Tessa Chamberlain said.
“We champion high quality, locally-sourced meat, and through our sponsorship of the show we are giving our customers access to a clear path of where and how food products are sourced, empowering them with the choice to support products which align with their values.
“When you reach for a pack of lamb from a grocery store shelf, there is a farmer who farmed with pride and passion behind each cut of meat.”
Southern African Agri Initiative chief executive Francois Rossouw described the documentary as “a story of family, tradition and heritage”.
“It is an invitation to consumers to see where their meat really comes from, following the journey from farm to shelf but also telling stories of perseverance and of farmers and the people in their lives who always make a plan — as the saying goes ’n Boer maak ’n plan.
“We are grateful to Pick n Pay for creating shelf space, involving their buyers and making a promise to reduce the distance between farmer and consumer,” he said.
Lamb Champs: Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery airs on Sunday at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up. The series has English subtitles.
The Herald
The Herald
