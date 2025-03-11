No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire

Private security company KZN VIP said the fire started on a couch at the home when the cellphone "exploded".
Two siblings who died in a fire at their Phoenix home, north of Durban, on Sunday will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Initial reports from the scene in Clayfield said 35-year-old Pradyumna Harisuran and his 30-year-old sister Prishni Harisuran were trapped in the burning flat after a cellphone exploded on a couch.
However, their distraught mother Sheena Harisuran reportedly told the Phoenix Tabloid on Tuesday there was no cellphone on the couch.
“I want to state this is not true. We are waiting for reports from the investigators, and people should stop spreading false rumours,” she said.
Harisuran said she had returned inside the house after her morning prayer outside when she saw the sofa was on fire.
“A thick black smoke quickly consumed the staircase. I tried to enter the lounge to go upstairs because my children were up there, but there was too much heat and the smoke was too thick. I couldn’t save them. I quickly ran outside screaming hysterically for my neighbours to help me. I felt helpless as the smoke thickened, engulfing my entire home, not knowing what would happen to my children.”
Private security company KZN VIP said the fire started on a couch at the home when the cellphone "exploded".
“A devastating fire broke out in a residential home after a cellphone reportedly exploded, igniting a sofa which quickly spread throughout the interior. On arrival, emergency services encountered a structural fire. Efforts to evacuate the premises were hampered as thick smoke filled the building. It is believed two siblings were trapped in different rooms,” said KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.
He said the woman was in her bedroom and the man was in the bathroom.
“In an attempt to escape the smoke and flames, KZN VIP and community members broke the windows, but efforts to extricate the victims were unsuccessful due to the intensity of the flames and accumulated smoke. Firefighters conducted a thorough sweep of the property, and the first victim, a female, was pulled from the building. However, despite immediate CPR attempts by KZN VIP medics, the victim was pronounced dead, having suffered third-degree burns.”
The second victim was removed and received CPR but he also succumbed to his injuries.
Ward councillor Michelle Lutchmen called for a thorough investigation into the fire and an allegation the the fire department arrived 45 minutes after the call for help.
“It is completely unacceptable. It is crucial we understand what happened and ensure such delays do not occur in future,” she told TimesLIVE.
“I want to emphasise the importance of allowing the investigation to be completed and urge the public, especially those making allegations, to refrain from further accusations.
“I have visited the family many times to offer my support and teams from disaster management have been present to assist. The loss of two children is a profound tragedy and my deepest condolences go out to the mother during this incredibly difficult time. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the community for their assistance. Their support has been invaluable.”
Neeri Naidoo of Phoenix Animal Care & Treatment said an urgent plea was made on Monday night for a foster home for the Harisuran’s dog, Rocco.
“He lost his home and some of his family and he needs help. Only his mum survived. We got a call from a councillor about this baby. He has never been chained as he sleeps inside. A neighbour chained him for safekeeping during the fire but he is not eating or drinking and he is traumatised,” she said.
“The mum has lost her children and her home and is so worried about her dog.”
Naidoo later secured a spot for Rocco in a kennel after he saw a vet on Tuesday morning. He will be housed at the kennel until the end of the week, when Harisuran is expected to fetch him.
