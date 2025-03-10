'Outright negligence': Laudium sisters get prison time for children's deaths in shack fire

He said the sisters had already suffered trauma and were still battling with severe depression after the incident.
However, Cowan said the offence was serious.
“What happened here is very simple, two accused were drinking at home in the presence of children who ended up burning to death. They decided to go out and drink more. They locked the children in the shack and went out drinking. There was an inferno, a horrific fire, but the children couldn't get out.
“The terror and the helplessness as the fire burnt with the children inside. Perhaps they beat the shack, or clung together in distress. The injuries to the little baby — her fists were clenched. The post-mortem report described the body: the internal organs of these little children were burnt and damaged by the fire, and the clothing was burnt off, with only scraps remaining. Imagine the indescribable pain and suffering of the five children burning alive. These little souls are gone forever. This wasn't an accident — this was outright criminal negligence. Imagine the screams of terror of these children as they burnt alive,” he said.
Lindiwe sobbed as the magistrate spoke, clenching her fists over her ears.
“Now they don't want to go to prison because they want to take care of the remaining children. What about the time you went drinking? Weeping and snivelling will not bring those children back,” Cowan said.
Lindiwe was the grandmother of two of the children, one younger than two years and the other aged two, while Zanele was the mother of the three other children.
Tendering plea statements earlier, the accused said they did not want to relive the events of the incident or put their families under the trauma of having to testify in court.
The sisters said they were alerted by neighbours that the shack had been engulfed in flames and collapsed when they arrived on the scene. They learnt later that the children in the shack were burnt beyond recognition.
As they were escorted to the holding cells, the sisters waved to their family.
TimesLIVE reported how emergency services from Tshwane were alerted to the blaze at 4.26am last year in August. It destroyed six shacks at the informal settlement.
