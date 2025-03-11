The cause of a fire which gutted a business on Cape Road early on Tuesday, bringing peak hour traffic to a standstill due to the billowing smoke, has not yet been determined.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Champions pub in Mill Park, which was housed in a historic building, caught fire at about 7am.
“It was completely destroyed by the fire.
“The metro fire department was on the scene to secure the building and contain and prevent any spread of the fire.
“The cause of the fire is still being determined,” he said.
“There were no deaths or injuries as the fire erupted just before business/trading hours.”
Probe under way into cause of fire at historic Cape Road building
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
