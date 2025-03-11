News

Probe under way into cause of fire at historic Cape Road building

By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 March 2025
Champions pub in Mill Park was gutted by a blaze on Tuesday morning
UP IN SMOKE: Champions pub in Mill Park was gutted by a blaze on Tuesday morning
Image: SUPPLIED

The cause of a fire which gutted a business on Cape Road early on Tuesday, bringing peak hour traffic to a standstill due to the billowing smoke, has not yet been determined.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Champions pub in Mill Park, which was housed in a historic building, caught fire at about 7am.

“It was completely destroyed by the fire.

“The metro fire department was on the scene to secure the building and contain and prevent any spread of the fire.

“The cause of the fire is still being determined,” he said.

“There were no deaths or injuries as the fire erupted just before business/trading hours.”

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read