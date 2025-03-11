News

Rush on to fix up vandalised Langa massacre memorial

Council sets aside R5m to complete project before Human Rights Day when Ramaphosa expected to visit

By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 11 March 2025

With just more than a week until SA’s eyes will be on Kariega for Human Rights Day, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will mark 40 years since the Langa massacre, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is rushing to spend R5m to spruce up the memorial.

According to a report tabled at a council meeting on Monday, R12m is needed for a complete project overhaul...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read