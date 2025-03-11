Rush on to fix up vandalised Langa massacre memorial
Council sets aside R5m to complete project before Human Rights Day when Ramaphosa expected to visit
With just more than a week until SA’s eyes will be on Kariega for Human Rights Day, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will mark 40 years since the Langa massacre, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is rushing to spend R5m to spruce up the memorial.
According to a report tabled at a council meeting on Monday, R12m is needed for a complete project overhaul...
