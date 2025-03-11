A security guard was shot dead in Kwazakhele on Monday afternoon after responding to a house alarm.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the incident occurred about 3.30pm.
“A security guard responded to a house alarm at a private home in Njoli Street, Kwazakhele," Beetge said.
“It is alleged that after talking to the owner, the guard was approached by two unknown suspects, who shot him.
“After taking his firearm, they fled the scene on foot.
“The 50 year old security guard passed away on the scene.
“A murder case was opened by SAPS Kwazakhele.”
The Herald
Security guard shot dead in Kwazakhele after responding to house alarm
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
