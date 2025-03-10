Three years for station commander who helped steal sheep while on duty

The Tweeling magistrate's court in Free State has sentenced former station commander Mokete Jacob Mokoena to three years’ imprisonment for his involvement in stock theft.

His co-accused, Lefa Elias Mahlaba, 44, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

The court heard that Mokete, 58, in charge at Tweeling police station and also the commander of the station's visible policing unit, was on duty and patrolling in a marked police vehicle while in full police uniform.

Before leaving, he requested Mahlaba, who is not a policeman, to accompany him.

Under the cover of darkness, Mahlaba was dropped off at a farm in the area.

“Mahlaba then rounded up five sheep, tying them down with rope. He used Mokoena’s official SAPS torch, which had the police insignia and a serial number engraved on it, to carry out the crime,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

Mokoena later returned to the scene but was spotted by a private security company. The two accused fled in the police vehicle but were intercepted by the security officers.

“Upon returning to the scene, the security team discovered Mokoena’s police torch near the carcass of a slaughtered sheep. Another sheep had been killed, with its remains placed in a plastic bag, while three others were found alive but immobilised with rope.”

Initially, Mokoena denied ownership of the torch but later admitted that it belonged to him.

“DNA analysis confirmed that the bloodstains on Mahlaba’s clothing matched the slaughtered sheep. The state also presented automatic vehicle location satellite tracking data from the police vehicle, which confirmed that it had stopped four times at or near the crime scene that night.”

Senokoatsane said the trial was prolonged due to Mokoena changing legal representatives three times, causing significant delays.

“Despite these obstacles, the prosecution, led by Adv Jacques Harrington, successfully proved the case against both accused.”

TimesLIVE