Fourteen — that is roughly the number of people who were killed each day in the Eastern Cape over a period of six months.
The latest provincial crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year were released by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha at the St Albans Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
The statistics cover the periods from July to September and October to December.
During both quarters, 2,615 people were murdered — 1,315 in the second quarter and 1,300 in the third.
In the third quarter, five Nelson Mandela Bay police stations featured in the top 10 on the list of the 30 stations reporting the most contact crimes.
Seven stations featured in the top 10 of the 30 stations reporting the highest number of murders.
In the second quarter, five Bay stations also featured in the top 10 for contact crimes, and five appeared in the top 10 for murders.
The Herald
Fourteen people murdered daily in East Cape — crime stats
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
