JUST IN | Leach found guilty of Vicki Terblanche’s murder
Killing Vicki Terblanche was the ultimate goal — so whether she was suffocated with a pillow or not, the drugs she was given were so lethal she would have died anyway.
These were the findings in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, ultimately sealing former schoolteacher Reinhardt Leach’s fate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.