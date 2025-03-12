News

Knysna communities again hit with water outages

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 March 2025

The Knysna municipality is once again experiencing water outages just five months after it had turned to Gift of the Givers to provide water in certain communities.

For the past three days, residents in  Jood-se-Kamp,  Concordia, Dam-se-Bos,  Nekkies, Hlalani and Oupad had no water. ..

