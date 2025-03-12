Knysna communities again hit with water outages
The Knysna municipality is once again experiencing water outages just five months after it had turned to Gift of the Givers to provide water in certain communities.
For the past three days, residents in Jood-se-Kamp, Concordia, Dam-se-Bos, Nekkies, Hlalani and Oupad had no water. ..
