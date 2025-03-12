Joshlin Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of the missing child's mother on Wednesday in the high court in Saldanha Bay.
Edna Maart testified that four days after the child went missing in February last year, her mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her something “confidential” and added, “remember Boeta is not guilty”.
Boeta is the nickname of Smith's boyfriend and co-accused Jacquin Appollis.
Maart and two colleagues drove to join the community search for Joshlin after school on February 23. On the way, they stopped at a petrol station and while the vehicle was being refuelled, Smith got inside.
She said softly, “Teacher, I want to tell you something confidential. I received a call from a Nigerian male and this person said I must play quickly.”
Maart asked how she knew it was a Nigerian male, but Smith did not respond. Instead she said the man claimed “my child is on a boat in a container on her way to West Africa”.
She asked if Smith had told the police about the call but Smith replied she was afraid of the community which had become hostile towards her.
Just before getting out of the vehicle, she added: “Remember, Boeta is not guilty.”
At that time she did not know who Boeta was.
Smith's defence attorney earlier on Wednesday rejected testimony by a social worker about a breakdown in the relationship between Smith and her grandmother.
“My client always had, and will always have, a good relationship with her grandmother,” Rinesh Sivnarain said during cross-examination of social worker Siliziwe Mbambo.
Mbambo testified on Tuesday that social development department records revealed the grandmother had raised concerns in February 2016 about Smith's threatening behaviour and for neglecting her son. She had planned to obtain a protection order against Smith.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping testimony by teacher
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
Joshlin Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of the missing child's mother on Wednesday in the high court in Saldanha Bay.
Edna Maart testified that four days after the child went missing in February last year, her mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her something “confidential” and added, “remember Boeta is not guilty”.
Boeta is the nickname of Smith's boyfriend and co-accused Jacquin Appollis.
Maart and two colleagues drove to join the community search for Joshlin after school on February 23. On the way, they stopped at a petrol station and while the vehicle was being refuelled, Smith got inside.
She said softly, “Teacher, I want to tell you something confidential. I received a call from a Nigerian male and this person said I must play quickly.”
Maart asked how she knew it was a Nigerian male, but Smith did not respond. Instead she said the man claimed “my child is on a boat in a container on her way to West Africa”.
She asked if Smith had told the police about the call but Smith replied she was afraid of the community which had become hostile towards her.
Just before getting out of the vehicle, she added: “Remember, Boeta is not guilty.”
At that time she did not know who Boeta was.
Smith's defence attorney earlier on Wednesday rejected testimony by a social worker about a breakdown in the relationship between Smith and her grandmother.
“My client always had, and will always have, a good relationship with her grandmother,” Rinesh Sivnarain said during cross-examination of social worker Siliziwe Mbambo.
Mbambo testified on Tuesday that social development department records revealed the grandmother had raised concerns in February 2016 about Smith's threatening behaviour and for neglecting her son. She had planned to obtain a protection order against Smith.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News