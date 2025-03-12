Nelson Mandela Bay council appoints new acting officials
The Nelson Mandela Bay council has appointed Williams O’beng to act as the city’s chief operating officer from April 1, while Anna-Lisa Dyakala acts as the public health executive director.
Dyakala will act in the post after Sizwe Mvunelwa takes on the role of acting city manager...
