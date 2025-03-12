The basic education department has replaced 93% of identified pit toilets at public schools, says minister Siviwe Gwarube.
She said the milestone under the sanitation appropriate for education (Safe) initiative means the department is on track to ensure all pupils have access to dignified facilities.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the department a deadline to eradicate unsafe sanitation in schools by March 31.
In September last year, Gwarube said there were 259 sanitation projects that needed to be completed by the date.
"The progress made thus far reflects the collaborative efforts of national and provincial education departments, the private sector and development partners who have played a crucial role in fast-tracking the delivery of safer toilets.
"The department will intensify efforts to ensure full compliance."
Gwarube said she will visit the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, the two provinces most affected by the legacy of unsafe sanitation infrastructure, for first-hand monitoring of the final phase of implementation and direct engagement with communities, school leadership and implementing agents.
She said: "The eradication of the pit toilet infrastructure backlog remains a non-negotiable priority."
Pledge to replace pit toilets at schools on track, says education minister
